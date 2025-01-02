KARAT Galaxy 价格 (KARAT)
今天 KARAT Galaxy (KARAT) 的实时价格为 0.02389292 USD。目前其市值为 $ 2.19M USD。KARAT 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
KARAT Galaxy 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 577.87 USD
- KARAT Galaxy 当天价格变化为 +8.30%
- 其循环供应量为 92.01M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 KARAT兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 KARAT 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，KARAT Galaxy 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0018309。
在过去30天内，KARAT Galaxy 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0048128153。
在过去60天内，KARAT Galaxy 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0152219451。
在过去90天内，KARAT Galaxy 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.0018309
|+8.30%
|30天
|$ -0.0048128153
|-20.14%
|60天
|$ +0.0152219451
|+63.71%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
KARAT Galaxy 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.18%
+8.30%
+16.83%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Karat Galaxy is more than just a game—it's a thriving ecosystem where blockchain technology meets interactive entertainment. By integrating mining, NFTs, and DeFi, we offer a platform where players can not only enjoy immersive gameplay but also earn, trade, and invest within a secure and transparent environment. Our mission is to create a decentralized gaming universe that rewards dedication, fosters community, and pushes the boundaries of what's possible in the blockchain gaming space. PLAY. MINE. STAKE. EARN. CONQUER. Become a legend in the galaxy with Karat Galaxy (KARAT)!
|1 KARAT 兑换 AUD
A$0.0384676012
|1 KARAT 兑换 GBP
￡0.019114336
|1 KARAT 兑换 EUR
€0.0229372032
|1 KARAT 兑换 USD
$0.02389292
|1 KARAT 兑换 MYR
RM0.1068013524
|1 KARAT 兑换 TRY
₺0.8436590052
|1 KARAT 兑换 JPY
¥3.75716167
|1 KARAT 兑换 RUB
₽2.66406058
|1 KARAT 兑换 INR
₹2.0483400316
|1 KARAT 兑换 IDR
Rp385.3696234676
|1 KARAT 兑换 PHP
₱1.3841168556
|1 KARAT 兑换 EGP
￡E.1.2130435484
|1 KARAT 兑换 BRL
R$0.151720042
|1 KARAT 兑换 CAD
C$0.0344058048
|1 KARAT 兑换 BDT
৳2.85520394
|1 KARAT 兑换 NGN
₦36.9857623016
|1 KARAT 兑换 UAH
₴1.0049362152
|1 KARAT 兑换 VES
Bs1.21853892
|1 KARAT 兑换 PKR
Rs6.655372866
|1 KARAT 兑换 KZT
₸12.5421104956
|1 KARAT 兑换 THB
฿0.8190492976
|1 KARAT 兑换 TWD
NT$0.7858381388
|1 KARAT 兑换 CHF
Fr0.021503628
|1 KARAT 兑换 HKD
HK$0.1856479884
|1 KARAT 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.241318492