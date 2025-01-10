什么是Kapsa (KAPSA)

Kapsa, as described, is a KRC20 project that has been launched on the Kaspa blockDAG, aiming to address the complexities and perceived exclusivity of the Kaspa network by making it more accessible and beginner-friendly. The Kaspa blockDAG itself is known for its technical sophistication, employing the GHOSTDAG protocol, which is a generalization of the Nakamoto consensus designed to handle parallel blocks, leading to high block rates and instant transaction finality. However, this technical advancement can be off-putting for those new to cryptocurrency due to its complexity. Kapsa's initiative to be community-driven and fair-launched without pre-minting or pre-sales supports the ethos of inclusivity and fairness, encouraging broader participation without the pitfalls often associated with centralized token distribution. This approach aligns with the broader goals of the Kaspa ecosystem, which emphasizes decentralization, security, and scalability, aiming to be a leading Layer-1 solution. By focusing on creating an environment that's more welcoming to beginners, Kapsa could potentially increase adoption and understanding of the Kaspa technology, thereby highlighting its promising aspects in a more accessible manner.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

Kapsa (KAPSA) 资源 官网