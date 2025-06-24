KAP Games 价格 (KAP)
今天 KAP Games (KAP) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 106.49K USD。KAP 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
KAP Games 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- KAP Games 当天价格变化为 -0.32%
- 其循环供应量为 127.13M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 KAP兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 KAP 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，KAP Games 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，KAP Games 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，KAP Games 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，KAP Games 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.32%
|30天
|$ 0
|-57.82%
|60天
|$ 0
|-76.69%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
KAP Games 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.05%
-0.32%
-22.07%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the KAP Games? KAP Games is a web3 gaming publisher, studio, and distributor specializing in browser and mobile-native experiences. Utilizing emerging technologies to unlock the next generation of gaming, KAP curates gaming ecosystems where diverse games, innovative projects, and vibrant communities collide. Play 100+ web3 games for free & earn NFTs while you do it at www.kap.gg KAP Games Highlights: * 100+ listed games on www.kap.gg * KAP Studios' massively multiplayer pirate adventure game launching Q4 2023, www.capnco.gg * KAP Co-grants is a multi-chain industry-wide initiative working with all major gaming chains to accelerate web3 development for web2 studios * Support and investment from Solana, Polygon, NEAR, Algorand, YGG and other key web3 gaming leaders KAP Token Utility: * Currency for all of KAP Studios' first-party games * Most in-app purchases can be bought using $KAP at a 10% discount * Smart contract governance of key treasury and staking contracts * Liquidity staking at www.staking.kap.gg
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
了解 KAP Games（KAP）的代币经济，有助于深入洞察其长期价值与增长潜力。从代币的分配方式到供应机制，代币经济揭示了项目经济体系的核心结构。立即了解 KAP 代币的完整经济学！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 KAP 兑换 VND
₫--
|1 KAP 兑换 AUD
A$--
|1 KAP 兑换 GBP
￡--
|1 KAP 兑换 EUR
€--
|1 KAP 兑换 USD
$--
|1 KAP 兑换 MYR
RM--
|1 KAP 兑换 TRY
₺--
|1 KAP 兑换 JPY
¥--
|1 KAP 兑换 RUB
₽--
|1 KAP 兑换 INR
₹--
|1 KAP 兑换 IDR
Rp--
|1 KAP 兑换 KRW
₩--
|1 KAP 兑换 PHP
₱--
|1 KAP 兑换 EGP
￡E.--
|1 KAP 兑换 BRL
R$--
|1 KAP 兑换 CAD
C$--
|1 KAP 兑换 BDT
৳--
|1 KAP 兑换 NGN
₦--
|1 KAP 兑换 UAH
₴--
|1 KAP 兑换 VES
Bs--
|1 KAP 兑换 PKR
Rs--
|1 KAP 兑换 KZT
₸--
|1 KAP 兑换 THB
฿--
|1 KAP 兑换 TWD
NT$--
|1 KAP 兑换 AED
د.إ--
|1 KAP 兑换 CHF
Fr--
|1 KAP 兑换 HKD
HK$--
|1 KAP 兑换 MAD
.د.م--
|1 KAP 兑换 MXN
$--