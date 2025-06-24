什么是KAP Games (KAP)

What is the KAP Games? KAP Games is a web3 gaming publisher, studio, and distributor specializing in browser and mobile-native experiences. Utilizing emerging technologies to unlock the next generation of gaming, KAP curates gaming ecosystems where diverse games, innovative projects, and vibrant communities collide. Play 100+ web3 games for free & earn NFTs while you do it at www.kap.gg KAP Games Highlights: * 100+ listed games on www.kap.gg * KAP Studios' massively multiplayer pirate adventure game launching Q4 2023, www.capnco.gg * KAP Co-grants is a multi-chain industry-wide initiative working with all major gaming chains to accelerate web3 development for web2 studios * Support and investment from Solana, Polygon, NEAR, Algorand, YGG and other key web3 gaming leaders KAP Token Utility: * Currency for all of KAP Studios' first-party games * Most in-app purchases can be bought using $KAP at a 10% discount * Smart contract governance of key treasury and staking contracts * Liquidity staking at www.staking.kap.gg​​​​​​​

