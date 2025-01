什么是KanzzAI (KAAI)

KanzzAI is an AI-driven ecosystem that merges artificial intelligence with blockchain technology to deliver innovative tools and services. The platform allows users to create custom AI chatbots and agents, automate tasks, analyze data, and engage with audiences across various channels. KanzzAI aims to simplify AI adoption by providing intuitive solutions for businesses, developers, and individuals, making advanced AI technology more accessible and impactful. Its ecosystem also includes a terminal for managing AI tools, staking, and revenue-sharing opportunities in $ETH and $TAO, empowering users to earn while building with AI.

KanzzAI (KAAI) 资源 白皮书 官网