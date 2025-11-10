KAME（KAME）代币经济学
KAME（KAME）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 KAME（KAME）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
KAME（KAME）信息
$KAME is a utility token that transforms internet culture into a force for good. While most memecoins exist solely for speculation and short-term hype, $KAME takes a fundamentally different approach. Built on the Base Network, $KAME merges the viral energy of meme culture with real-world purpose — creating a digital asset that drives impact, not just price charts.
Every $KAME transaction contributes to charitable efforts through transparent, on-chain mechanisms. A small portion of trading volume is allocated to verified nonprofit causes, allowing our community to support meaningful initiatives like clean water access, education, disaster relief, and more. These donations are managed through smart contracts and publicly visible on-chain — ensuring accountability, traceability, and trust.
But we didn’t stop at promises — we built infrastructure.
$KAME proudly launched the first crowdfunding and charity platform on the Base Network. This platform allows donors to directly support campaigns through crypto, with no centralized intermediaries and no hidden fees. Whether you’re contributing 0.01 ETH or just holding $KAME, you’re part of a decentralized movement reshaping how giving works in Web3.
Our platform enables campaign organizers to create verified fundraising campaigns, while users can explore causes, donate using $KAME or other accepted tokens, and see real-time updates on how funds are being used. It’s transparent, efficient, and borderless — unlocking new potential for impact in communities often overlooked by traditional systems.
This level of on-chain transparency, combined with Base’s low fees and scalability, allows us to create a charity ecosystem that is accessible to everyone — not just whales or institutions. It’s philanthropy reimagined for the blockchain era.
At its core, $KAME is more than just a token — it’s a mission. It invites people to engage in something bigger than themselves. Whether through direct donations, NFT campaigns, or simply holding the token, every community member becomes part of a system that turns memes into meaningful action.
In a space filled with noise, speculation, and short-lived projects, $KAME stands apart as a utility token built for sustainability, transparency, and global good. We’re here to prove that meme-powered communities can be powerful forces for change — and we’re just getting started.
KAME（KAME）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 KAME（KAME）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 KAME 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
KAME 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 KAME 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 KAME 代币的实时价格吧！
