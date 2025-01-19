Kabosu 价格 ($KABOSU)
今天 Kabosu ($KABOSU) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。$KABOSU 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Kabosu 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 112.20 USD
- Kabosu 当天价格变化为 +15.30%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 $KABOSU兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 $KABOSU 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Kabosu 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Kabosu 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Kabosu 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Kabosu 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+15.30%
|30天
|$ 0
|+22.64%
|60天
|$ 0
|-12.62%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Kabosu 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-2.06%
+15.30%
+30.61%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Kabosu Token pays tribute to the remarkable legacy of a female Shiba Inu, who became the beloved face of the iconic Doge meme. Born on November 2nd, 2005, this Shiba Inu, affectionately named Kabosu, entered the world and captured the hearts of millions worldwide. Rescued by Atsuko Sato in 2008 from a Japanese shelter, Kabosu's story is one of resilience and hope. At a time when her fate hung uncertain, Atsuko Sato provided a new lease on life for this lovable canine, cementing a bond that would soon transcend boundaries, sparking a global phenomenon. The name 'Kabosu' was chosen to honor her distinct round face, reminiscent of the kabosu fruit, and it stands as a testament to her resilience in overcoming adversity. The Kabosu Token project seeks to celebrate the essence and spirit of Kabosu. It aims to channel her legacy of resilience and hope into a crypto project that embodies the values of community, compassion, and inclusivity. Our mission: Honoring Kabosu's Legacy: The Kabosu Token project aims to honor the story of Kabosu, recognizing her as a symbol of resilience and the power of second chances. Community-Driven: With a strong emphasis on community involvement, the project seeks to build a vibrant and supportive community that shares Kabosu's values. Charitable Initiatives: Inspired by Kabosu's story, the project is dedicated to supporting animal welfare causes and shelters, advocating for the well-being of animals worldwide. Innovation and Technology: Leveraging the advancements in blockchain technology, Kabosu Token aims to create a secure, efficient, and user-friendly platform for enthusiasts and investors. Kabosu Token is not just a cryptocurrency; it's a movement rooted in compassion and empowerment. Join us in commemorating Kabosu's journey, honoring her spirit, and contributing to a cause that reflects her resilience and the unwavering love for our furry friends.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 $KABOSU 兑换 AUD
A$--
|1 $KABOSU 兑换 GBP
￡--
|1 $KABOSU 兑换 EUR
€--
|1 $KABOSU 兑换 USD
$--
|1 $KABOSU 兑换 MYR
RM--
|1 $KABOSU 兑换 TRY
₺--
|1 $KABOSU 兑换 JPY
¥--
|1 $KABOSU 兑换 RUB
₽--
|1 $KABOSU 兑换 INR
₹--
|1 $KABOSU 兑换 IDR
Rp--
|1 $KABOSU 兑换 PHP
₱--
|1 $KABOSU 兑换 EGP
￡E.--
|1 $KABOSU 兑换 BRL
R$--
|1 $KABOSU 兑换 CAD
C$--
|1 $KABOSU 兑换 BDT
৳--
|1 $KABOSU 兑换 NGN
₦--
|1 $KABOSU 兑换 UAH
₴--
|1 $KABOSU 兑换 VES
Bs--
|1 $KABOSU 兑换 PKR
Rs--
|1 $KABOSU 兑换 KZT
₸--
|1 $KABOSU 兑换 THB
฿--
|1 $KABOSU 兑换 TWD
NT$--
|1 $KABOSU 兑换 CHF
Fr--
|1 $KABOSU 兑换 HKD
HK$--
|1 $KABOSU 兑换 MAD
.د.م--