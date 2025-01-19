Justus 价格 (JTT)
今天 Justus (JTT) 的实时价格为 0.01389801 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。JTT 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Justus 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 339.41 USD
- Justus 当天价格变化为 -0.11%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 JTT兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 JTT 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Justus 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Justus 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0006181834。
在过去60天内，Justus 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0002291934。
在过去90天内，Justus 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00049469484973798。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.11%
|30天
|$ +0.0006181834
|+4.45%
|60天
|$ +0.0002291934
|+1.65%
|90天
|$ +0.00049469484973798
|+3.69%
Justus 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.52%
-0.11%
+1.30%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? Justus is a community driven token that aims to redefine decentralized finance with transparency and sustainable passive income coming from Crypto trading or Real-world business and utilities What makes your project unique? Justus Token is more than just a cryptocurrency: it is a movement to bring justice, honesty, transparency, and sustainable utility development to the forefront of the Binance Smart Chain ecosystem. By establishing an ecosystem that prioritizes the values and needs of its community, Justus Token aspires to inspire positive change and become a symbol of trust and reliability within the crypto industry. Together we embark on this promising journey towards a fairer, more equitable future on the Binance Smart Chain. Our core team values come from the Justus (Latin word) name and are centered on Justice, Honesty and Transparency as a community driven token Core team was formed from the community; 100% fiscal transparency (eg: all treasury expenses are reported); Aims to bring sustainable passive income coming from Crypto trading or Real-world business and utilities History of your project. Justus is a new token formed from the community of SGO token (CA: 0X9321BC6185ADC9B9CB503CC211E17CB311C3FA95), after its previous owner abandoned the community. Due to this, the community formed a new Discord and core team to migrate SGO to an entirely new token CA, named Justus Token. All the SGO trading will be permanently ceased after the migration to Justus. What’s next for your project? There are various registered goals on our Roadmap, some of them includes: Passive income utilities, CEX listing and real-world utilities. Check out the Justus website for more infos: https://justustoken.com/ What can your token be used for? Justus is a BEP-20 token freely trade-able on BSC with future passive income utilities.
