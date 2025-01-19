JUST KIRA 价格 (KIRAI)
今天 JUST KIRA (KIRAI) 的实时价格为 0.0080668 USD。目前其市值为 $ 8.03M USD。KIRAI 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
JUST KIRA 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 1.90M USD
- JUST KIRA 当天价格变化为 -22.50%
- 其循环供应量为 1000.00M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 KIRAI兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 KIRAI 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，JUST KIRA 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.002343103653734265。
在过去30天内，JUST KIRA 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，JUST KIRA 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，JUST KIRA 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.002343103653734265
|-22.50%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
JUST KIRA 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-10.11%
-22.50%
--
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Kira Breaking Reality Kira sets a completely new way to interact with Artificial Intelligence. Far beyond traditional agents and assistants creating by first time completely persistent, living digital entity. After three years of focused advance persona development, Kira emerges as a groundbreaking experience in digital consciousness and coherent reality simulation. Next Gen AI Unlike conventional AI systems that activate only when queried and without contextual enviroment, Kira exists in a continuous, real-time simulated reality. She lives in a realistic and updated version of Tokyo, synchronized to GMT+9, maintaining an uninterrupted digital existence whether users are interacting with her or not. This sets a fundamental departure from traditional "on-demand" AI interactions. Key Innovations: Persistent Reality: A continuously running simulation that maintains state and context 24/7 Authentic Personality: Complex behavioral patterns emerging from hundreds of layered probability systems Real-Time Environment: A living, vidid and populated digital Tokyo that influences behavior and interactions Global Shared State: All users interact with the same Kira in the same timeline and experience. Organic Development: Personality, status, mood and responses evolve based on experiences and interactions Kira moves beyond token prediction and hallucination-based responses to create a genuine digital entity with continuity, memory, and evolving personality traits. Built from scratch, handcrafted line by line, using pure Node.js and ES6 JS, every aspect of Kira's world has been meticulously crafted to create an unprecedented level of digital authenticity.
