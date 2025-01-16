Jungle Labz 价格 (JNGL)
今天 Jungle Labz (JNGL) 的实时价格为 0.106317 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。JNGL 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Jungle Labz 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 66.46K USD
- Jungle Labz 当天价格变化为 +3.97%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 JNGL兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 JNGL 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Jungle Labz 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00406142。
在过去30天内，Jungle Labz 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0297802953。
在过去60天内，Jungle Labz 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0348635237。
在过去90天内，Jungle Labz 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.29789465067660453。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00406142
|+3.97%
|30天
|$ -0.0297802953
|-28.01%
|60天
|$ -0.0348635237
|-32.79%
|90天
|$ -0.29789465067660453
|-73.69%
Jungle Labz 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.26%
+3.97%
+11.81%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
$JNGL powers the Jungle Labz ecosystem, consisting of Supreme Kong and 3 other collections that were initially rugged by previous team back in April 2022. The organization was taken over by new ownership and has risen to Top 75, now in 2023 on the ETH blockchain, with millions in secondary volume, operated by its holders. $JNGL is a solution that alleviates the fatigue we have been feeling in existing markets. There is no ecosystem token that the people truly own, they are all owned by VCs. Many coins are diluted in value and don't have fair distribution amongst its participants leading to speculative sell pressure. For over a year now the Jungle Labz ecosystem has simulated the launch of $JNGL by first launching $KONG an off-chain token first and building an ecosystem and utilities around it. After developing this ecosystem with multiple iterations, now is the prime time to launch our ERC-20. Main-Utilities Membership; Owning $JNGL gives you full access into all the benefits Jungle Labz offers its holdership. Micro-transactional; You can spend your $JNGL on multiple things: Upgrading NFT metadata, Raffle dapp, $JNGL Marketplace Upgrading NFT Metadata; Leveling System Tokenomics are Designed with burn mechanics, gamification, and growth in mind.
