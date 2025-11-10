Jungle Bay Memes ($JBM) is a community-owned token that emerged from a glitch in the Bankr bot — an accidental deployment triggered by a prompt intended to buy two meme tokens. Instead, the protocol spawned $JBM, seeded it with liquidity, and left the rest to fate.

Rather than scrap it, the Jungle Bay artist collective adopted the token as the memetic lifeblood of their ecosystem — a symbol of creative chaos, cultural coordination, and on-chain serendipity. Born from error, embraced with intent, $JBM now powers a growing movement on Base where memes aren’t just content — they’re currency.

No presale. No roadmap. No central team. Just a token, a moment, and a community that knew exactly what to do with both.

Origin thread: see Official Links below.