什么是JumpToken (JMPT)

JumpToken (JMPT) is a crypto token created to fuel JumpTask – a gig economy-based marketplace that allows companies and organizations to make the most out of the collective skills possessed by a globally dispersed workforce. Using smart contract templates and crypto payments, JumpTask will revolutionize the industry of remote freelancing by decentralizing it and boosting its accessibility to everyone, including the unbanked. JumpToken (JMPT) is a utility token based on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) technology which includes an open-source, blockchain-based distributed computing platform with cryptographically secure smart contracts stored in the BSC blockchain and fully capable of enforcing performance.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所,受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用!

JumpToken (JMPT) 资源 白皮书 官网