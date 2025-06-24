JulSwap 价格 (JULD)
今天 JulSwap (JULD) 的实时价格为 0.00010006 USD。目前其市值为 $ 59.25K USD。JULD 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
JulSwap 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- JulSwap 当天价格变化为 +0.00%
- 其循环供应量为 592.17M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 JULD兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 JULD 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，JulSwap 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，JulSwap 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0000807451。
在过去60天内，JulSwap 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0000841385。
在过去90天内，JulSwap 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0006350947076455425。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.00%
|30天
|$ -0.0000807451
|-80.69%
|60天
|$ -0.0000841385
|-84.08%
|90天
|$ -0.0006350947076455425
|-86.38%
JulSwap 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.01%
+0.00%
-41.14%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? JULSWAP DAO: Empowering Community Governance and Decision-Making JULSWAP DAO is an innovative and community-driven project that places power and decision-making authority directly in the hands of its token holders. With each JULD Token representing a voting right within the DAO, participants have a genuine opportunity to shape the future of the ecosystem. The Utilization of DAO Token (JULD): Voting Power: Every JULD Token carries one voting right, ensuring that each participant's voice is heard and considered in the decision-making process. Proposal Acceptance: To be accepted, proposals require a minimum of 5% of the total token supply to vote with a "YES." This ensures that proposals garner sufficient support before progressing. Majority Consensus: For a proposal to pass, a minimum of 50% of all votes cast must be positive. This ensures that decisions represent the majority sentiment within the community. Timely Voting: The voting timeline for proposals is set at 72 hours, providing ample opportunity for community members to participate and contribute their perspectives. What’s next for your project? Liquidity.Bond DAO Community What can your token be used for? Earn While You Vote: Here's where it gets truly remarkable! When you exercise your voting rights, you have the opportunity to earn fees in the process. Your engagement and active involvement in the governance of our project are not only appreciated but also rewarded. This unique incentive structure aligns your interests with the success of our ecosystem.
