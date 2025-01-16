什么是JPGoldCoin (JPGC)

The JPGoldCoin is a unique cryptocurrency backed with physical gold mined by Japaul Ltd and its partners; a multinational licensed gold miner and other solid minerals in many countries. The gold coin is based on adding dual and integrated values to the investors in a unique way that guarantees lifelong appreciation of assets value. The Digital gold coin avails an opportunity to the investors that see beyond now. JPGoldCoin offers better value than the best of cryptocurrencies. It provides the investors and sustains the wealth because it is backed by Gold, which guarantees and preserves its value.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

JPGoldCoin (JPGC) 资源 官网