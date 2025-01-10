JOOPS 价格 (JOOPS)
今天 JOOPS (JOOPS) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 13.11K USD。JOOPS 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
JOOPS 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 23.48K USD
- JOOPS 当天价格变化为 -12.35%
- 其循环供应量为 7.98B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 JOOPS兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 JOOPS 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，JOOPS 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，JOOPS 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，JOOPS 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，JOOPS 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-12.35%
|30天
|$ 0
|+11.37%
|60天
|$ 0
|+10.14%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
JOOPS 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-1.04%
-12.35%
-10.64%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Joops will launch with 300 electric rental scooters nestled in the vibrant streets of the U.K. After each successful launch we will continue to deploy our scooters in every major city across the globe. When we build each scooter we will create a unique NFT that represents proof of ownership for that specific scooter. This isn't your ordinary NFT; It has been programmed with a smart contract that funnels 50% of the assigned scooter's monthly rental revenue directly into the pockets of the NFT holder. Each unique NFT represents proof of ownership and demonstrates a forward-thinking approach that blends the physical and digital worlds. This revenue-sharing model transforms NFT holders into business partners, fostering a sense of community and shared success For example, you could live in the U.S. and earn money from a scooter rented out in London by simply owning a Joops NFT. We take care of all the logistics, making it a hassle-free way for NFT owners worldwide to earn a passive income. JOOPS Token Joops introduces a multifaceted utility for its token. From acting as a share in the revenue to being accepted as payment for rentals with exclusive discounts, the token provides real-world benefits. The deflationary model with buybacks and burns funded by profits adds an additional layer of investor-friendly dynamics. Staking and Governance The opportunity to stake Joops tokens and earn up to 100% A.P.Y. creates an attractive incentive for long-term investors. Furthermore, the inclusion of governance votes allows token holders to actively participate in shaping the Joops ecosystem. Fair Token Distribution Joops' commitment to a fair and impartial token distribution, avoiding traditional funding mechanisms like VC or seed sales, demonstrates a dedication to inclusivity and community involvement.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 JOOPS 兑换 AUD
A$--
|1 JOOPS 兑换 GBP
￡--
|1 JOOPS 兑换 EUR
€--
|1 JOOPS 兑换 USD
$--
|1 JOOPS 兑换 MYR
RM--
|1 JOOPS 兑换 TRY
₺--
|1 JOOPS 兑换 JPY
¥--
|1 JOOPS 兑换 RUB
₽--
|1 JOOPS 兑换 INR
₹--
|1 JOOPS 兑换 IDR
Rp--
|1 JOOPS 兑换 PHP
₱--
|1 JOOPS 兑换 EGP
￡E.--
|1 JOOPS 兑换 BRL
R$--
|1 JOOPS 兑换 CAD
C$--
|1 JOOPS 兑换 BDT
৳--
|1 JOOPS 兑换 NGN
₦--
|1 JOOPS 兑换 UAH
₴--
|1 JOOPS 兑换 VES
Bs--
|1 JOOPS 兑换 PKR
Rs--
|1 JOOPS 兑换 KZT
₸--
|1 JOOPS 兑换 THB
฿--
|1 JOOPS 兑换 TWD
NT$--
|1 JOOPS 兑换 CHF
Fr--
|1 JOOPS 兑换 HKD
HK$--
|1 JOOPS 兑换 MAD
.د.م--