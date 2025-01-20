Jones GLP 价格 (JGLP)
今天 Jones GLP (JGLP) 的实时价格为 2.9 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。JGLP 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Jones GLP 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 26.71 USD
- Jones GLP 当天价格变化为 +0.09%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 JGLP兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 JGLP 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Jones GLP 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00251817。
在过去30天内，Jones GLP 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0437378000。
在过去60天内，Jones GLP 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.3500969900。
在过去90天内，Jones GLP 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.5451177634500405。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00251817
|+0.09%
|30天
|$ -0.0437378000
|-1.50%
|60天
|$ +0.3500969900
|+12.07%
|90天
|$ +0.5451177634500405
|+23.15%
Jones GLP 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
+0.09%
+3.31%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
jGLP is a product of JonesDAO, a protocol that is already listed on CoinGecko. Jones DAO is a yield, strategy, and liquidity protocol for options. We deploy vaults that enable one-click access to institutional-grade options strategies while unlocking capital efficiency & liquidity for DeFi options through yield-bearing options-backed asset tokens. Jones recently launched a set of advanced strategy vaults, jGLP & jUSDC, that are built on top of the GMX platform and GLP. These vaults deliver transparent and consistent leveraged yield to users. They work in tandem to amplify the yield generated by GLP for depositors. - jGLP: Smart Leverage on the underlying GLP rewards rate - jUSDC: Transparent USDC yield without the inefficiencies of competing methods Both vaults offer optional auto-compounding. Choosing to auto-compound allows users to mint the jGLP and jUSDC receipt tokens. The jGLP vault accrues yield in ETH, while the jUSDC vault accrues yield in USDC. How do they work? The jGLP and jUSDC vaults are complementary. At a high level, the two Vaults work together by doing the following: 1. Users can deposit GLP or any GLP basket token into the jGLP Vault, and USDC into the jUSDC Vault. 2. The jGLP Vault borrows USDC collateral from the jUSDC Vault to mint more GLP, thereby gaining leverage on its GLP position. 3. The jGLP Vault delivers amplified and transparent real yield to depositors. 4. The jUSDC Vault delivers USDC yield to depositors by receiving a portion of the yield from the GLP strategy built on its collateral. The jGLP Vault only borrows from the jUSDC vault, and does not interact with any other leverage sources. jGLP maintains exposure similar to the broad crypto market (i.e ETH, BTC, etc.) while earning multiples of the base GLP yield. Even better, jGLP uses Smart Leverage, developed with extensive backtesting, to automatically rebalance within an algorithmically determined range.
