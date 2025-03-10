Johnny Suede 价格 (SUEDE)
今天 Johnny Suede (SUEDE) 的实时价格为 0.01094037 USD。目前其市值为 $ 5.12M USD。SUEDE 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Johnny Suede 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 169.98K USD
- Johnny Suede 当天价格变化为 -4.59%
- 其循环供应量为 465.16M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 SUEDE兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 SUEDE 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Johnny Suede 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.00052654401274026。
在过去30天内，Johnny Suede 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Johnny Suede 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Johnny Suede 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00052654401274026
|-4.59%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Johnny Suede 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-2.89%
-4.59%
-24.37%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Enter Suede — the first-ever on-chain, music-generative AI integrated with blockchain technology. Suede is not just a project; it’s a revolution that seeks to address the industry’s deep-rooted issues while offering a futuristic solution for both artists and fans alike. By combining artificial intelligence with blockchain, Suede promises to transform how music is created, owned, and monetized. But how exactly does it do this? The Challenge: Unfair Music Industry Practices For decades, musicians have been at the mercy of large corporations — whether it’s record labels, streaming platforms, or rights management organizations. The reality for many artists, particularly independent creators, has been the same: unfair contracts, exploitative royalty systems, and a lack of transparency in how revenue is distributed. A prominent example is Mahalia, who struggles with financial stability due to a contract signed in her youth, relinquishing ownership of her music. Similarly, Taylor Swift famously had to re-record her entire discography after losing control of her own music rights. These stories aren’t isolated; they reflect a systemic issue that leaves artists without control over their creative outputs and revenue streams. Additionally, issues like hidden fees, sampled music without royalties, and industry middlemen contribute to a broken system. Even major creators like George Clinton often see their work sampled in popular music, without receiving the royalties they deserve. Suede aims to change all of this. Suede’s Disruptive Technology: Blockchain and AI At the core of Suede’s mission is its unique integration of blockchain and AI, offering a transparent, secure, and artist-friendly way to create, distribute, and profit from music.
|1 SUEDE 兑换 AUD
A$0.0172857846
|1 SUEDE 兑换 GBP
￡0.0084240849
|1 SUEDE 兑换 EUR
€0.0100651404
|1 SUEDE 兑换 USD
$0.01094037
