Joey 价格 (JOEY)
今天 Joey (JOEY) 的实时价格为 0.00300536 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。JOEY 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Joey 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 37.35K USD
- Joey 当天价格变化为 +15.95%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 JOEY兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 JOEY 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Joey 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00041333。
在过去30天内，Joey 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0053697281。
在过去60天内，Joey 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Joey 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00041333
|+15.95%
|30天
|$ +0.0053697281
|+178.67%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Joey 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-1.71%
+15.95%
-17.28%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Get ready for something legendary — this token is your early pass into history! Designed to celebrate the upcoming XRPL Wallet, this commemorative token honors the innovation and energy surrounding one of the most anticipated launches in the XRPL ecosystem. It represents more than just a digital asset — it’s a badge of early support, a community flex, and a symbol of what’s coming next in the world of decentralized finance. Whether you're a collector, trader, or true XRPL believer, this token gives you a front-row seat to the future. 🔥 Important Note: This token is not affiliated with the Joey Wallet Development Team and holds no official connection to their platform or products. It’s a tribute — minted by the community, for the community. HODL it. Show it off. Let it remind you: you're here before the wave hits.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
了解 Joey（JOEY）的代币经济，有助于深入洞察其长期价值与增长潜力。从代币的分配方式到供应机制，代币经济揭示了项目经济体系的核心结构。立即了解 JOEY 代币的完整经济学！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 JOEY 兑换 VND
₫79.0860484
|1 JOEY 兑换 AUD
A$0.0045982008
|1 JOEY 兑换 GBP
￡0.0021939128
|1 JOEY 兑换 EUR
€0.0025846096
|1 JOEY 兑换 USD
$0.00300536
|1 JOEY 兑换 MYR
RM0.0127427264
|1 JOEY 兑换 TRY
₺0.1183811304
|1 JOEY 兑换 JPY
¥0.4345450024
|1 JOEY 兑换 RUB
₽0.2355901704
|1 JOEY 兑换 INR
₹0.2592123
|1 JOEY 兑换 IDR
Rp49.2681888384
|1 JOEY 兑换 KRW
₩4.10006238
|1 JOEY 兑换 PHP
₱0.1706743944
|1 JOEY 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.1507488576
|1 JOEY 兑换 BRL
R$0.0164994264
|1 JOEY 兑换 CAD
C$0.004057236
|1 JOEY 兑换 BDT
৳0.3673752064
|1 JOEY 兑换 NGN
₦4.6450543624
|1 JOEY 兑换 UAH
₴0.1248126008
|1 JOEY 兑换 VES
Bs0.30654672
|1 JOEY 兑换 PKR
Rs0.851117952
|1 JOEY 兑换 KZT
₸1.540397268
|1 JOEY 兑换 THB
฿0.0976742
|1 JOEY 兑换 TWD
NT$0.0886881736
|1 JOEY 兑换 AED
د.إ0.0110296712
|1 JOEY 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0024343416
|1 JOEY 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0235620224
|1 JOEY 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.027348776
|1 JOEY 兑换 MXN
$0.0569215184