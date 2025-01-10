Jewels Da Goat 价格 (JEWELS)
今天 Jewels Da Goat (JEWELS) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 69.11K USD。JEWELS 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Jewels Da Goat 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 154.21 USD
- Jewels Da Goat 当天价格变化为 -0.82%
- 其循环供应量为 999.81M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 JEWELS兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 JEWELS 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Jewels Da Goat 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Jewels Da Goat 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Jewels Da Goat 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Jewels Da Goat 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.82%
|30天
|$ 0
|-28.98%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Jewels Da Goat 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-1.24%
-0.82%
-14.78%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Jewels holds a special place in the heart of P'Nuts the Squirrels Freedom Farm, as the second goat to be rescued and rehabilitated by this beloved sanctuary. P'Nuts the Squirrels Freedom Farm, known for its mission to rescue and care for animals in need, has become a safe haven for countless animals, offering them a chance to heal, grow, and thrive. Jewels’ journey to the farm is a testament to the unwavering dedication and compassion of the farm's caretakers, who work tirelessly to provide a better life for every animal that comes through their doors. Before coming to the farm, Jewels had a difficult and uncertain life. She was found in an area where goats were often neglected, wandering without proper care, food, or shelter. Like many animals in similar situations, Jewels was weak, malnourished, and in desperate need of medical attention. It was during this challenging time that P'Nuts the Squirrels Freedom Farm stepped in to provide a lifeline. After her rescue, Jewels was brought to the farm, where she was immediately given the medical care, nourishment, and attention she so desperately needed. At P'Nuts the Squirrels Freedom Farm, Jewels was given the time and space to heal. The farm’s staff worked closely with veterinarians to ensure her physical recovery, while also focusing on her emotional well-being. She was slowly integrated into the farm’s close-knit community of animals, learning to trust humans and other animals again. This process of rehabilitation took time, but the farm’s nurturing environment proved to be the perfect place for Jewels to regain her strength and confidence. As Jewels settled into her new home, she became a symbol of resilience and hope. Her transformation from a lost, neglected goat to a strong, confident animal was nothing short of remarkable. Her journey was a reminder of the importance of compassion, as well as the power of second chances. Jewels’ story touched the hearts of everyone who encountered her, inspiring others to support the mission of P'Nuts the Squirrels Freedom Farm. Today, Jewels continues to live at P'Nuts, where she enjoys the company of other rescued animals and the love of the farm’s devoted staff. She is a beloved figure at the farm, embodying the sanctuary's mission of providing a safe, loving environment for animals in need. Jewels’ story is a shining example of the difference that a caring community can make in the life of an animal, offering hope and healing to those who need it most.
