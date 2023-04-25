Jesus Coin（JESUS）代币经济学
Jesus Coin（JESUS）信息
What is Jesus Coin?
Jesus Coin was launched to transform the memecoin market with a unique narrative as the only cryptocurrency that encourages generosity.
Jesus Coin is building a native transaction network on top of Ethereum to power decentralized, charitable, applications and organizations.
What makes your project unique?
Jesus Coin is an ERC-20 that revolutionizes generosity through open-source smart contracts and opens the door for decentralized governance within charitable organizations.
History of your project. Jesus Coin was conceived by Maker Lee, after seeing a need for innovation within the non-profit world. On April 25, 2023, $JESUS conducted a fundraising sale and was the number one trending coin on PinkSale.finance (a presale platform.) Within 24 hours, Jesus Coin attracted over 600 holders who contributed to over $2m in trading volume on UniSwap.
What’s next for your project?
Jesus Coin is building a decentralized app to facilitate charitable giving throughout non-profit organizations and is actively looking for new partnerships in the web2 and web3 ecosystems.
What can your token be used for?
Jesus Coin (JESUS) can be used as a currency and as governance within the Jesus Coin network. Because the supply of JESUS is set at 777 trillion, JESUS can also be used as a store of value.
Jesus Coin（JESUS）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 Jesus Coin（JESUS）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
Jesus Coin（JESUS）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 Jesus Coin（JESUS）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 JESUS 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
JESUS 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
JESUS 价格预测
免责声明
