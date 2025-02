什么是Jerry The Turtle By Matt Furie (JYAI)

JERRY (JYAI) is a Matt Furie's artistic style; it features an AI-powered content creation hub that produces community-driven video series and art. Jerry the Turtle, created by Matt Furie, is a character inspired by Furie’s artistic style. JERRY is also an AI-driven meme coin with an ambitious vision. The goal is to establish an AI-powered production house dedicated to creating a video series or episodes featuring characters from Matt Furie’s universe alongside those from Jerry’s world. This unique blend of characters aims to produce the ultimate crypto-based series. Additionally, we are developing an app that will offer an exclusive, ad-free video series featuring characters from both Matt Furie’s creations and the Jerry Universe. Users will be able to download and share videos directly through the platform. But that’s not all! A special Jerry Art Panel will showcase original Jerry characters, artwork, and fan creations—free to explore, download, and share with the community.

