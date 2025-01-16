Jellyfish Mobile 价格 (JFISH)
今天 Jellyfish Mobile (JFISH) 的实时价格为 0.0398233 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。JFISH 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Jellyfish Mobile 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 40.15K USD
- Jellyfish Mobile 当天价格变化为 -0.81%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 JFISH兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 JFISH 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Jellyfish Mobile 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.00032809842348308。
在过去30天内，Jellyfish Mobile 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0104933479。
在过去60天内，Jellyfish Mobile 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0122111379。
在过去90天内，Jellyfish Mobile 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.00351559967627096。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00032809842348308
|-0.81%
|30天
|$ -0.0104933479
|-26.34%
|60天
|$ -0.0122111379
|-30.66%
|90天
|$ -0.00351559967627096
|-8.11%
Jellyfish Mobile 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.09%
-0.81%
-28.63%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Our Mission At Jellyfish Mobile, our mission is to redefine the boundaries of mobile communication by intertwining the innovation of Web3 technologies with the familiarity of the current telecom infrastructure. Harnessing our pioneering Wallet-On-SIM technology, we have enabled a cold-wallet to operate directly on a SIM card, ensuring it remains isolated from the host device, providing unparalleled security in mobile-based asset storage. We aim to empower individuals, giving them unequivocal digital identity ownership, thus ensuring heightened security and paving the way for a decentralized and transparent mobile future. Our commitment is steadfast: to craft a platform where users are not only shielded from looming threats like SIM-Swap attacks but are also effortlessly integrated into the expansive Web3 ecosystem. Through this synergistic melding of groundbreaking blockchain solutionsand trusted mobile technologies, we are shaping a future where mobile users no longer just communicate but truly own and control their digital experiences.
