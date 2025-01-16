什么是Jellyfish Mobile (JFISH)

Our Mission At Jellyfish Mobile, our mission is to redefine the boundaries of mobile communication by intertwining the innovation of Web3 technologies with the familiarity of the current telecom infrastructure. Harnessing our pioneering Wallet-On-SIM technology, we have enabled a cold-wallet to operate directly on a SIM card, ensuring it remains isolated from the host device, providing unparalleled security in mobile-based asset storage. We aim to empower individuals, giving them unequivocal digital identity ownership, thus ensuring heightened security and paving the way for a decentralized and transparent mobile future. Our commitment is steadfast: to craft a platform where users are not only shielded from looming threats like SIM-Swap attacks but are also effortlessly integrated into the expansive Web3 ecosystem. Through this synergistic melding of groundbreaking blockchain solutionsand trusted mobile technologies, we are shaping a future where mobile users no longer just communicate but truly own and control their digital experiences.

Jellyfish Mobile (JFISH) 资源 官网