什么是JELLY AI (JAI)

Jelly AI ($JAI) is gaining attention as the first AI-based meme coin developed on the Sui blockchain. The Sui network is a scalable blockchain platform known for its fast transaction processing and low costs. With this infrastructure, $JAI enables swift and efficient transactions. As the first AI meme coin on the Sui network, $JAI offers a unique opportunity for investors and crypto enthusiasts. By participating in the project's early stages, there is potential for significant profits. Additionally, the combination of artificial intelligence and meme coin concepts has created an innovative approach that appeals to a wide range of users.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所,受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用!

JELLY AI (JAI) 资源 官网