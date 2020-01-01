JellfFishCoin（JELLYFC）信息

Jellyfc is a community-driven token dedicated to enhancing utility and usability by expanding our Web3 ecosystem. We've introduced an off-chain wallet system that features reward-based interactions, including a daily faucet for earning free coins. Additionally, our community mining pool offers merged payouts in the Jellyfc token, further enriching the user experience and engagement. Jellyfc was a fair launch with no presale and a public live stream on the launch day.