JBM（$JBM）代币经济学
JBM（$JBM）信息
$JBM is a community-driven memecoin inspired by the adventurous spirit of a bold character from classic tales of exploration and growth. It aims to disrupt the crypto space by fostering a genuine, organic community built on transparency and trust.
The project is designed for long-term sustainability with robust tokenomics. The team has already burned 45% of the total token supply and 50% of the liquidity pool which is also burned, ensuring a deflationary model. Additionally, 2.5% of the liquidity has been locked for 2 years, with the fees generated from this additional liquidity pool being allocated for buyback and burn mechanisms. A further 2.5% is reserved for growth funds, which are also locked for 2 years, ensuring steady development over time.
$JBM focuses on creating a sustainable ecosystem where the community plays a central role in shaping its future, aiming to redefine the memecoin space with integrity and longevity.
JBM（$JBM）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 JBM（$JBM）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
JBM（$JBM）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 JBM（$JBM）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 $JBM 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
$JBM 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 $JBM 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 $JBM 代币的实时价格吧！
$JBM 价格预测
想知道 $JBM 的未来走势吗？我们的 $JBM 价格预测页面结合市场情绪、历史趋势和技术指标，为您提供前瞻性的观点。
为什么选择 MEXC？
MEXC 是全球领先的加密货币交易所，深受全球数百万用户信赖。无论您是新手还是资深交易者，MEXC 都是您进入加密世界的最便捷途径。
免责声明
代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。