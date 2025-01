什么是Jarvis Reward (JRT)

A trading platform and its set of financial protocols to gain exposure to any assets, through margin trading or synthetic assets, against trading pools supplied by liquidity providers, tooled to automatically hedge their exposure on traditional financial market. The Jarvis Reward Token (JRT) allows to participate in the governance of protocols, to ensure the safety of their oracles and collecting the commissions they generate.

