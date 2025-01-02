Janro The Rat 价格 (JANRO)
今天 Janro The Rat (JANRO) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 379.27K USD。JANRO 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Janro The Rat 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 11.92K USD
- Janro The Rat 当天价格变化为 +33.40%
- 其循环供应量为 999.99M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 JANRO兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 JANRO 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Janro The Rat 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Janro The Rat 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Janro The Rat 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Janro The Rat 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+33.40%
|30天
|$ 0
|-73.99%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Janro The Rat 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+2.79%
+33.40%
-32.14%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
JANRO is the ultimate memecoin, created purely to celebrate the internet’s favorite dancing rat, Janro. With no utility, no roadmap, and no purpose other than to spread joy, JANRO thrives on the universal appeal of its namesake: a hilarious rat with infinite dance moves who has captivated the world with his quirky energy. Janro’s viral fame comes from his ability to groove to any genre, whether it’s upbeat EDM, classic salsa, or even the most obscure internet remixes. Similarly, Janro embraces the chaotic and unpredictable energy of the meme culture that Janro represents. It’s a coin that doesn’t take itself seriously but is powered by the collective enthusiasm of a community that loves to laugh, share, and dance along with the internet’s latest star. Janro doesn’t promise groundbreaking technology or lofty goals—it’s simply a celebration of the absurd, the entertaining, and the viral. It’s a token for those who want to be part of a movement that’s about nothing more than fun and laughter. If you love Janro’s moves, share his memes, or just enjoy the idea of owning a coin named after a dancing rat, Janro is for you. No gimmicks, no promises—just pure, unadulterated meme magic.
