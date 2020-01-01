IXI（IXI）代币经济学
IXI（IXI）信息
Ixian is a peer to peer encrypted data streaming platform, which handles a high volume of micro transactions.
About Ixian Platform and IxiCash
As remote work and social distancing are becoming the new norm, more people are relying on streaming services for communication. Traditional services rely on expensive infrastructure to handle millions of new users and amount of data transferred. This infrastructure needs constant maintenance and upgrades but is only being used at full capacity at certain peaks.
Ixian DLT - High throughput of micropayments with microfees
Ixian was built to overcome these issues. By leveraging the user’s hardware we can improve reliability and enable users to monetize their hardware and bandwidth, depending on network needs. Ixian relies on its users to form a secure and efficient network with no downtime.
Ixian S2 - Decentralized data streaming with incentives for node operators
You can already download and use the first decentralized app that utilizes Ixian technology, it’s called Spixi and it is a secure next generation chat app, with no central authority which can access your personal data.
Ixian is the kind of platform developers will want to use to build and monetize solutions that require scaling and secure data streaming capabilities. Services utilizing Ixian require smaller operating budgets and thus can be offered at competitive pricing. While paying less, users won’t need to worry about data leaks, privacy issues or censorship.
IXI（IXI）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 IXI（IXI）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
IXI（IXI）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 IXI（IXI）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 IXI 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
IXI 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 IXI 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 IXI 代币的实时价格吧！
IXI 价格预测
想知道 IXI 的未来走势吗？我们的 IXI 价格预测页面结合市场情绪、历史趋势和技术指标，为您提供前瞻性的观点。
为什么选择 MEXC？
MEXC 是全球领先的加密货币交易所，深受全球数百万用户信赖。无论您是新手还是资深交易者，MEXC 都是您进入加密世界的最便捷途径。
免责声明
代币经济数据来自第三方。MEXC 不保证其准确性。请在做出任何投资决策前自行审慎评估。