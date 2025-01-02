IXI 价格 (IXI)
今天 IXI (IXI) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 637.18K USD。IXI 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
IXI 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 471.02 USD
- IXI 当天价格变化为 +3.50%
- 其循环供应量为 9.14B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 IXI兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 IXI 价格信息的首选平台。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+3.50%
|30天
|$ 0
|+37.63%
|60天
|$ 0
|+47.09%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
IXI 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.37%
+3.50%
+13.10%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Ixian is a peer to peer encrypted data streaming platform, which handles a high volume of micro transactions. About Ixian Platform and IxiCash As remote work and social distancing are becoming the new norm, more people are relying on streaming services for communication. Traditional services rely on expensive infrastructure to handle millions of new users and amount of data transferred. This infrastructure needs constant maintenance and upgrades but is only being used at full capacity at certain peaks. Ixian DLT - High throughput of micropayments with microfees Ixian was built to overcome these issues. By leveraging the user’s hardware we can improve reliability and enable users to monetize their hardware and bandwidth, depending on network needs. Ixian relies on its users to form a secure and efficient network with no downtime. Ixian S2 - Decentralized data streaming with incentives for node operators You can already download and use the first decentralized app that utilizes Ixian technology, it’s called Spixi and it is a secure next generation chat app, with no central authority which can access your personal data. Ixian is the kind of platform developers will want to use to build and monetize solutions that require scaling and secure data streaming capabilities. Services utilizing Ixian require smaller operating budgets and thus can be offered at competitive pricing. While paying less, users won’t need to worry about data leaks, privacy issues or censorship.
