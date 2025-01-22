IVY 价格 (IVY)
今天 IVY (IVY) 的实时价格为 0.00404714 USD。目前其市值为 $ 2.63M USD。IVY 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
IVY 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 118.68K USD
- IVY 当天价格变化为 -5.11%
- 其循环供应量为 650.00M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 IVY兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 IVY 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，IVY 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.000218307137298424。
在过去30天内，IVY 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，IVY 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，IVY 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000218307137298424
|-5.11%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
IVY 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.94%
-5.11%
--
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
IVY is a meme cryptocurrency built on the Hedera Hashgraph network. It leverages the fast, secure, and scalable features of Hedera's consensus algorithm to provide a fun and community-driven token. IVY aims to engage users with its lighthearted and playful nature while offering low transaction costs and rapid processing times, characteristic of the Hedera ecosystem. IVY, as a meme cryptocurrency on the Hedera Hashgraph network, primarily serves as a form of entertainment and community engagement within the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Being a token based on meme culture, its purpose is not necessarily tied to serious financial applications but to foster interaction and participation among its user base.
