Iris Ecosystem 价格 (IRISTOKEN)
今天 Iris Ecosystem (IRISTOKEN) 的实时价格为 0.00303399 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。IRISTOKEN 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Iris Ecosystem 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 7.97K USD
- Iris Ecosystem 当天价格变化为 +2.73%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 IRISTOKEN兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 IRISTOKEN 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Iris Ecosystem 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Iris Ecosystem 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0001310835。
在过去60天内，Iris Ecosystem 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0000596351。
在过去90天内，Iris Ecosystem 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0000056754210748254。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+2.73%
|30天
|$ +0.0001310835
|+4.32%
|60天
|$ +0.0000596351
|+1.97%
|90天
|$ +0.0000056754210748254
|+0.19%
Iris Ecosystem 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+1.82%
+2.73%
+0.10%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
AN ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE-DRIVEN ECOSYSTEM FOR CRYPTO INVESTORS We use artificial intelligence tools to find the best market signals as well as the best projects to help crypto investors in their investment choices through our APP Iris. Iris also integrates a decentralized p2p exchange protocol as well as a play2earn to stimulate the community and accelerate token burning. IRIS is a system aiming to put business intelligence at the blockchain service to help investors of all sizes optimise their investment options. To do so, Iris offers a mobile application Iris App that analyses the most relevant projects on the market and sends real-time signals of the best opportunities (the best APYs of Staking/Farming, projects before their listing on CMC and CG, high yielding low cap projects and much more). Iris token will be the token used in the ecosystem. To benefit from the platform's premium services, users must hold a quantity of Iris tokens in staking. Holders are thus doubly rewarded by having access to the Iris App services and reflections. They will no longer focus on the token's price as it will be used as a means of unlocking services, and there will be no interest in parting with it, which will result in a stable and gradual increase in the value of the token. The token incorporates a manual burn system, a reflection system that rewards holders after each transaction.
