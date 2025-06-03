Irena Coin Apps 价格 (IRENA)
今天 Irena Coin Apps (IRENA) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。IRENA 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Irena Coin Apps 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- Irena Coin Apps 当天价格变化为 +63.74%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 IRENA兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 IRENA 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Irena Coin Apps 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Irena Coin Apps 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Irena Coin Apps 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Irena Coin Apps 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+63.74%
|30天
|$ 0
|+66.57%
|60天
|$ 0
|-1.93%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Irena Coin Apps 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.27%
+63.74%
+51.85%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
"The future is now in renewable green energy and environmentally friendly electric cars and solar panels. As Irena Green Energy Coin, we have improved ourselves in this regard with our team. Pilot studies of our IGE software, which has been developed for the last 1 year and can be downloaded to electric cars, will be completed in May. You will earn by mining our coins for every distance you cover on every journey you will make with your electric vehicle. Our IR-APOLLON mining device, which we will jointly launch with the MinFect Mining Device manufacturer in July 2022, will be able to connect to solar panels. You will be able to mine our coin at zero cost with electricity generated from solar energy. You will be able to exchange these issued IGE coins with IRENA Coins on the IRENASWAP platform. You can then sell these IRENA coins or buy items from our online blockchain-based shopping website irenacoin.store. First of all, to prevent IRENA Coin sales pressure in the market, IRENA finance will open in the coming days and we will give USDT, not IRENA coin, as a stake reward. Then you will be able to buy products from our blockchain-based online shopping site by connecting with your metamask wallet with web3 support. In June, our IR-APOLLON mining device will go on sale. IRENA coin is no ordinary project. 2 americans and ! Developed by turk software. One of our software developers has worked on eBAY for many years>With their experience here, our price will increase regularly and rapidly with many innovations such as the blockchain online shopping site. We have a 2-year Cin-Burn calendar. 500,000,000 irena coins will be burned at the end of each month. After these actions, the price will continue to increase rapidly. "
