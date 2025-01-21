Iotec Finance 价格 (IOT)
今天 Iotec Finance (IOT) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。IOT 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Iotec Finance 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 4.75 USD
- Iotec Finance 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 IOT兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 IOT 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Iotec Finance 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Iotec Finance 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Iotec Finance 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Iotec Finance 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|+1.52%
|60天
|$ 0
|+25.32%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Iotec Finance 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
-0.13%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
The iotec token proposes an innovative approach in the blockchain ecosystem, positioning itself as a multifaceted solution that seeks to integrate the functionality of staking, a commission-free delivery platform, and the issuance of NFT-based certificates for educational institutions. The staking mechanism of iotec is designed to reward token holders who choose to lock their coins to aid in the security and operation of the network. This process not only provides a passive earning potential for users through staking rewards but also strengthens the network itself by enhancing its security and stability. Long-term committed users can benefit from this feature, bolstering trust in the iotec token as a value reserve. Moreover, iotec stands out for its proprietary delivery platform that charges no commission. This innovation aims to support small and medium-sized entrepreneurs in the food industry, allowing them to retain a larger share of their profits compared to traditional delivery platforms. The decentralization inherent in blockchain technology means that restaurants can connect directly with customers, removing middlemen and, consequently, additional fees. Another revolutionary aspect of iotec is the issuance of certificates for educational institutions in the form of NFTs. This method ensures authenticity, immutability, and easy verification of completion certificates and other academic documents. By transforming them into NFTs, iotec ensures that these documents are fraud-proof and permanently accessible on the blockchain, facilitating validation by employers and other educational organizations. These initiatives place iotec as a distinctive player in the world of cryptocurrencies, seeking to combine technological innovation with positive social impact, adding value to different segments of society, from individual consumers to educational and business organizations.
