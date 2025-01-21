IOI Token 价格 (IOI)
今天 IOI Token (IOI) 的实时价格为 0.00635576 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。IOI 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
IOI Token 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 2.96K USD
- IOI Token 当天价格变化为 -3.82%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 IOI兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 IOI 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，IOI Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.00025306214490669。
在过去30天内，IOI Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0033718241。
在过去60天内，IOI Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0036246772。
在过去90天内，IOI Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.008180177318978539。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00025306214490669
|-3.82%
|30天
|$ -0.0033718241
|-53.05%
|60天
|$ -0.0036246772
|-57.02%
|90天
|$ -0.008180177318978539
|-56.27%
IOI Token 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.63%
-3.82%
-4.02%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
IOI Token is revolutionizing the gaming world by incorporating the latest in blockchain technology. This token is designed to enhance gaming experiences, offering players unique rewards and opportunities. Participants can earn IOI Tokens by engaging in various gaming activities, reaching milestones, and showcasing their skills. These tokens can be used within the gaming ecosystem for exclusive access to in-game items, unlocking new levels, or trading in the marketplace. Emphasizing the integration of NFTs, IOI Token allows gamers to acquire, trade, and collect unique digital assets. These NFTs represent rare and valuable in-game items, enriching the gaming experience with a sense of ownership and exclusivity. Initially focused on Trade Race Manager racing games, IOI Token has expanded its scope to include a broader range of casual games. These new offerings, developed using Unreal Engine 5, include engaging and entertaining mobile games. IOI Token also offers staking options with attractive APY. Through staking, users can earn returns on their investment, further motivating their participation in the gaming ecosystem and attracting more traders to the market. Moreover, IOI Token holders have the opportunity to play a role in its governance. Token holders can participate in DAO voting, allowing them to share their views and influence key decisions in the gaming world. This involvement not only lets them benefit from the token's value appreciation but also empowers them to shape the future of gaming.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 IOI 兑换 AUD
A$0.010169216
|1 IOI 兑换 GBP
￡0.0051481656
|1 IOI 兑换 EUR
€0.0061015296
|1 IOI 兑换 USD
$0.00635576
|1 IOI 兑换 MYR
RM0.0284102472
|1 IOI 兑换 TRY
₺0.2263286136
|1 IOI 兑换 JPY
¥0.9887020256
|1 IOI 兑换 RUB
₽0.6418682024
|1 IOI 兑换 INR
₹0.54977324
|1 IOI 兑换 IDR
Rp104.1927702144
|1 IOI 兑换 PHP
₱0.3713670568
|1 IOI 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.3198218432
|1 IOI 兑换 BRL
R$0.0383252328
|1 IOI 兑换 CAD
C$0.0091522944
|1 IOI 兑换 BDT
৳0.7749578168
|1 IOI 兑换 NGN
₦9.8691605704
|1 IOI 兑换 UAH
₴0.2684037448
|1 IOI 兑换 VES
Bs0.34321104
|1 IOI 兑换 PKR
Rs1.7723672336
|1 IOI 兑换 KZT
₸3.37173068
|1 IOI 兑换 THB
฿0.2163500704
|1 IOI 兑换 TWD
NT$0.2080240248
|1 IOI 兑换 CHF
Fr0.005720184
|1 IOI 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0494478128
|1 IOI 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.0636847152