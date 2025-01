什么是Inu Inu (INUINU)

Long before dogs wore hats, there was a dog with a hat. The dog's name was Inu Inu, the last great meme on Ethereum. The $INUINU token stealth-launched on July 7, 2022. The developer locked LP for 200 years, burned 53% of the supply, and disappeared. Today, we have the strongest, most loyal community and the best supply distribution on mainnet. Inu Inu, the original dog with hat, is the meme to end all memes on Ethereum.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所,受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用!

Inu Inu (INUINU) 资源 官网