INTEXCOIN(INTX)信息

The world’s first direct aid project which provides aid With IntexcharIty, we reach directly to the needy. Our Goal; To build a new eco system based on community power, trust and social benefit creation and to ensure Intexcoin is valuable and seen as a reliable currency used all over the world. With this appraisal, in a cumulative increase, we are aiming to provide more and more life support for those in need.