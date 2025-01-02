什么是International Stable Currency (ISC)

What is the project about? ISC is a flatcoin. A flatcoin is a stablecoin that is both stable in price and increases in value over time. The purpose of a flatcoin is to protect the purchasing power of its holders. Leaders like Brian Armstrong of Coinbase are proponents of flatcoins because they believe that inflation-resistant money will onboard the next billion users onto crypto. What makes your project unique? Flatcoins are new to the stablecoins industry. Our competitors are Nuon (nuon.fi) and RAI (reflexer.finance) What makes us different from Nuon & RAI is that we are collateralized with Real World Assets (RWAs) such as gold, bonds, t-bills, equity, and cash. This matters because RWAs provide much deeper liquidity for ISC than our competitors. History of your project. We spent 1.5 years determining the legal structure with our lawyers. What’s next for your project? We are bridging our token from Solana to ETH & various layer 2s What can your token be used for? Store of value and payments. We’ve integrated with http://candypay.fun to power payments for Solana Hacker Houses.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

International Stable Currency (ISC) 资源 白皮书 官网