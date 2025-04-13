什么是Interlock (ILOCK)

Interlock Network is revolutionizing security with web3. Blockchain-based security products for individuals and enterprises by leveraging blockchain technology and artificial intelligence (AI). We harness the power of the crowd to share essential threat intelligence data between consumers and enterprises, resulting in a safer internet for everyone. ThreatSlayer, our enterprise grade security browser extension, protects users against malicious sites, scams, phishing, malware downloads and web attacks in real-time. Decentralized Security (DeSec) is the response of the web3 community against the threats that constantly plague Defi users while also combatting the online threats that have been around since the early days of the internet.

