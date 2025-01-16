什么是Intelly (INTL)

What Is Intelly (INTL)? Intelly is a blockchain-based real estate company that is creating an easy-to-use, reliable investment platform and a liquid real estate marketplace where wealth can be stored, and yields can be collected. With the help of Blockchain technology, Intelly shapes real estate transactions to be much simpler and faster with smart contracts and tokenization. The Intelly token (INTL) will lead investors to obtain real estate profitability with various investment possibilities on the Intelly Platform. This will mainly be utilized for real estate investments all around the globe. In real estate, as the investment size gets larger, the profitability of the investment exponentially increases. By combining the funding capacity of its community, Intelly allows investors to make small ticket-sized high yield investments.

Intelly (INTL) 资源 白皮书 官网