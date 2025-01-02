inSure DeFi 价格 (SURE)
今天 inSure DeFi (SURE) 的实时价格为 0.00313739 USD。目前其市值为 $ 83.02M USD。SURE 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
inSure DeFi 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 511.52K USD
- inSure DeFi 当天价格变化为 +1.27%
- 其循环供应量为 26.48B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 SURE兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 SURE 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，inSure DeFi 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，inSure DeFi 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0005509539。
在过去60天内，inSure DeFi 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0000875827。
在过去90天内，inSure DeFi 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0001505853884195286。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+1.27%
|30天
|$ -0.0005509539
|-17.56%
|60天
|$ -0.0000875827
|-2.79%
|90天
|$ -0.0001505853884195286
|-4.57%
inSure DeFi 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.09%
+1.27%
+16.57%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
inSure DeFi is a community-based crypto asset insurance ecosystem, where users can insure their crypto-portfolio by buying SURE tokens with fiat and other cryptocurrencies. inSure is designed to distribute crypto ownership risks amongst a liquidity pool, with insurance premiums determined by a Dynamic Pricing Model that leverages Chainlink. Capital required to back the risks at any point in time is based on the market pricing of SURE tokens, as well as community demand for insurance of crypto portfolios. A decentralized support system called the inSure DAO is also used to diligently process all the insurance claims, wherein voters make sure that any fraudulent claims are flagged and only valid claims are fulfilled. inSure DeFi is a Decentralized Insurance Ecosystem, trusted by thousands of community members to protect their crypto portfolios from scams, exchange closures, and drastic devaluations. inSure DeFi provides insurance solutions for the crypto space to stabilize and secure Crypto & DeFi portfolios.
|1 SURE 兑换 AUD
A$0.005019824
|1 SURE 兑换 GBP
￡0.002509912
|1 SURE 兑换 EUR
€0.0030118944
|1 SURE 兑换 USD
$0.00313739
|1 SURE 兑换 MYR
RM0.0140241333
|1 SURE 兑换 TRY
₺0.1107812409
|1 SURE 兑换 JPY
¥0.4933545775
|1 SURE 兑换 RUB
₽0.349818985
|1 SURE 兑换 INR
₹0.2689998186
|1 SURE 兑换 IDR
Rp50.6030574317
|1 SURE 兑换 PHP
₱0.1817176288
|1 SURE 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.1592539164
|1 SURE 兑换 BRL
R$0.0199224265
|1 SURE 兑换 CAD
C$0.0045178416
|1 SURE 兑换 BDT
৳0.374918105
|1 SURE 兑换 NGN
₦4.8566169722
|1 SURE 兑换 UAH
₴0.1319586234
|1 SURE 兑换 VES
Bs0.16000689
|1 SURE 兑换 PKR
Rs0.8739199845
|1 SURE 兑换 KZT
₸1.6469101327
|1 SURE 兑换 THB
฿0.1075811031
|1 SURE 兑换 TWD
NT$0.1031887571
|1 SURE 兑换 CHF
Fr0.002823651
|1 SURE 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0243775203
|1 SURE 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.031687639