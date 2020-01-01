InfinityBit Token（IBIT）代币经济学
InfinityBit will be the first Centralised Crypto Exchange (CEX) with on-chain verifiable proof of reserves. Experience unparalleled transparency where every asset held aligns 1:1 with the underlying asset, not fluctuating derivatives. Anyone can self-audit the exchange at any time.
Welcome to InfinityBit, the frontier crypto exchange, where blockchain technology meets market-leading AI. We are a technology-driven company, focused on reshaping the landscape of Centralised Crypto Exchanges (CEX). At InfinityBit, we pioneer innovations that revolutionize the cryptocurrency trading space and make it a more transparent, reliable, and user-friendly exchange to trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, buy LTC, and more. buy LTC
The founding of InfinityBit Our crypto journey began under the visionary leadership of our Co-Founders Alyssa McKeown and Stefano. Alyssa, an exceptional tech maven, holds the positions of Director, CTO, and CVO, while Stefano brings his extraordinary marketing acumen to the role of CMO. Together, they are assembling a comprehensive team of dedicated and innovative professionals who are committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in blockchain and AI technology.
Key Innovations Our uniqueness lies in our application of the revolutionary public permissioned blockchain, the FSB. Unlike any other, our centralised exchange is fully on-chain verifiable, promoting a level of transparency that is unprecedented in the industry. From deposits and withdrawals to trade executions, every transaction is visible and verifiable on the blockchain. This real-time self-audit capability offers an unmatched level of trust to our users.
AI-Powered Trading We are also developing an AI-powered automated trading system that will bring the power of machine learning to the hands of our customers. This state-of-the-art system uses AI-driven trade signals to execute automated trades on the InfinityBit exchange, providing a significant edge in today's competitive trading environment.
IBIT Token As part of our commitment to deliver value to our users, we accept the token IBIT, an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, for a 50% reduction in trading fees on our platform. In addition, IBIT holders can access our customizable, AI-powered automated trading system, giving them an advantage that is unparalleled in the industry.
A transparent and open future At InfinityBit, we believe in the power of technology to create a more open, accessible, and fair financial future. We are committed to driving forward-thinking strategies, integrating emerging technologies seamlessly, and fostering a culture of innovation and transparency. We invite you to join us on this exciting journey and look forward to shaping the future of the crypto industry together.
InfinityBit Token（IBIT）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 InfinityBit Token（IBIT）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
InfinityBit Token（IBIT）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 InfinityBit Token（IBIT）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 IBIT 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
IBIT 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 IBIT 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 IBIT 代币的实时价格吧！
IBIT 价格预测
想知道 IBIT 的未来走势吗？我们的 IBIT 价格预测页面结合市场情绪、历史趋势和技术指标，为您提供前瞻性的观点。
