InfinityBit Token 价格 (IBIT)
今天 InfinityBit Token (IBIT) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 1.82M USD。IBIT 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
InfinityBit Token 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 29.65K USD
- InfinityBit Token 当天价格变化为 -2.49%
- 其循环供应量为 3.72B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 IBIT兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 IBIT 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，InfinityBit Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，InfinityBit Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，InfinityBit Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，InfinityBit Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-2.49%
|30天
|$ 0
|-11.53%
|60天
|$ 0
|+33.87%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
InfinityBit Token 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.28%
-2.49%
-25.66%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
InfinityBit will be the first Centralised Crypto Exchange (CEX) with on-chain verifiable proof of reserves. Experience unparalleled transparency where every asset held aligns 1:1 with the underlying asset, not fluctuating derivatives. Anyone can self-audit the exchange at any time. About InfinityBit Welcome to InfinityBit, the frontier crypto exchange, where blockchain technology meets market-leading AI. We are a technology-driven company, focused on reshaping the landscape of Centralised Crypto Exchanges (CEX). At InfinityBit, we pioneer innovations that revolutionize the cryptocurrency trading space and make it a more transparent, reliable, and user-friendly exchange to trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, buy LTC, and more. buy LTC The founding of InfinityBit Our crypto journey began under the visionary leadership of our Co-Founders Alyssa McKeown and Stefano. Alyssa, an exceptional tech maven, holds the positions of Director, CTO, and CVO, while Stefano brings his extraordinary marketing acumen to the role of CMO. Together, they are assembling a comprehensive team of dedicated and innovative professionals who are committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in blockchain and AI technology. Key Innovations Our uniqueness lies in our application of the revolutionary public permissioned blockchain, the FSB. Unlike any other, our centralised exchange is fully on-chain verifiable, promoting a level of transparency that is unprecedented in the industry. From deposits and withdrawals to trade executions, every transaction is visible and verifiable on the blockchain. This real-time self-audit capability offers an unmatched level of trust to our users. AI-Powered Trading We are also developing an AI-powered automated trading system that will bring the power of machine learning to the hands of our customers. This state-of-the-art system uses AI-driven trade signals to execute automated trades on the InfinityBit exchange, providing a significant edge in today's competitive trading environment. IBIT Token As part of our commitment to deliver value to our users, we accept the token IBIT, an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, for a 50% reduction in trading fees on our platform. In addition, IBIT holders can access our customizable, AI-powered automated trading system, giving them an advantage that is unparalleled in the industry. A transparent and open future At InfinityBit, we believe in the power of technology to create a more open, accessible, and fair financial future. We are committed to driving forward-thinking strategies, integrating emerging technologies seamlessly, and fostering a culture of innovation and transparency. We invite you to join us on this exciting journey and look forward to shaping the future of the crypto industry together.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 IBIT 兑换 AUD
A$--
|1 IBIT 兑换 GBP
￡--
|1 IBIT 兑换 EUR
€--
|1 IBIT 兑换 USD
$--
|1 IBIT 兑换 MYR
RM--
|1 IBIT 兑换 TRY
₺--
|1 IBIT 兑换 JPY
¥--
|1 IBIT 兑换 RUB
₽--
|1 IBIT 兑换 INR
₹--
|1 IBIT 兑换 IDR
Rp--
|1 IBIT 兑换 PHP
₱--
|1 IBIT 兑换 EGP
￡E.--
|1 IBIT 兑换 BRL
R$--
|1 IBIT 兑换 CAD
C$--
|1 IBIT 兑换 BDT
৳--
|1 IBIT 兑换 NGN
₦--
|1 IBIT 兑换 UAH
₴--
|1 IBIT 兑换 VES
Bs--
|1 IBIT 兑换 PKR
Rs--
|1 IBIT 兑换 KZT
₸--
|1 IBIT 兑换 THB
฿--
|1 IBIT 兑换 TWD
NT$--
|1 IBIT 兑换 CHF
Fr--
|1 IBIT 兑换 HKD
HK$--
|1 IBIT 兑换 MAD
.د.م--