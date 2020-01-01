Infinity Skies（ISKY）信息

In Infinity Skies, players will build, socialize, trade, and undertake numerous adventures. Skyblocks (ISKY) tokens are the fuel that powers the Infinity Skies platform. Players will compete to build the most prestigious castle in the community while collecting rare NFT decorations, skins, and building components. They own their island in the sky on which they can build their castle and allow other users to visit. The ultimate goal is to become the King of Infinity Skies.