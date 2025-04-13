Infinite Money Glitch 价格 (IMG)
今天 Infinite Money Glitch (IMG) 的实时价格为 0.00712927 USD。目前其市值为 $ 7.09M USD。IMG 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Infinite Money Glitch 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- Infinite Money Glitch 当天价格变化为 +16.90%
- 其循环供应量为 999.59M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 IMG兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 IMG 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Infinite Money Glitch 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0010306。
在过去30天内，Infinite Money Glitch 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0119629442。
在过去60天内，Infinite Money Glitch 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Infinite Money Glitch 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.0010306
|+16.90%
|30天
|$ +0.0119629442
|+167.80%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Infinite Money Glitch 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+2.53%
+16.90%
+22.84%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Infinite Money Glitch ($IMG) is revolutionizing DeFi on Solana by leveraging the Token2022 program's advanced tax extension capabilities to create a truly innovative reward system for token holders. At its core, $IMG implements a seamless 5% tax on all transactions - whether buying, selling, or transferring tokens. This tax is automatically collected and distributed to holders in SOL, creating a sustainable passive income stream for the community. What sets $IMG apart is its implementation of Solana's Token2022 program, enabling automated and efficient reward distribution without relying on external smart contracts. Key Features: • Automated SOL Rewards: Holders receive Solana directly to their wallets • Proportional Distribution: Rewards scale with your holding size - the more $IMG you hold, the higher your SOL yield • Fair Tax Structure: Consistent 5% tax across all transactions ensures market stability • Token2022 Integration: Utilizing Solana's latest token program for enhanced efficiency and security • Transparent Distribution: All reward calculations and distributions are verifiable on-chain The Infinite Money Glitch ecosystem is designed to reward long-term holders while maintaining market liquidity. By implementing the tax at the token program level, we've created a more efficient and secure reward system compared to traditional reflection tokens.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 IMG 兑换 VND
₫182.80161207
|1 IMG 兑换 AUD
A$0.0113355393
|1 IMG 兑换 GBP
￡0.0054182452
|1 IMG 兑换 EUR
€0.0062737576
|1 IMG 兑换 USD
$0.00712927
|1 IMG 兑换 MYR
RM0.0315113734
|1 IMG 兑换 TRY
₺0.2713400162
|1 IMG 兑换 JPY
¥1.0231215377
|1 IMG 兑换 RUB
₽0.5930126786
|1 IMG 兑换 INR
₹0.6128320492
|1 IMG 兑换 IDR
Rp118.8211191382
|1 IMG 兑换 KRW
₩10.1267715715
|1 IMG 兑换 PHP
₱0.4076516586
|1 IMG 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.3655889656
|1 IMG 兑换 BRL
R$0.0417775222
|1 IMG 兑换 CAD
C$0.0098383926
|1 IMG 兑换 BDT
৳0.8644239875
|1 IMG 兑换 NGN
₦11.3342560314
|1 IMG 兑换 UAH
₴0.2945101437
|1 IMG 兑换 VES
Bs0.50617817
|1 IMG 兑换 PKR
Rs1.9946984533
|1 IMG 兑换 KZT
₸3.6767071244
|1 IMG 兑换 THB
฿0.2386166669
|1 IMG 兑换 TWD
NT$0.2307744699
|1 IMG 兑换 AED
د.إ0.0261644209
|1 IMG 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0057747087
|1 IMG 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0552518425
|1 IMG 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.0661596256
|1 IMG 兑换 MXN
$0.144724181