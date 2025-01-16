IndoWealth Token 价格 (IWT)
今天 IndoWealth Token (IWT) 的实时价格为 0.334272 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。IWT 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
IndoWealth Token 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 425.08K USD
- IndoWealth Token 当天价格变化为 -0.45%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 IWT兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 IWT 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，IndoWealth Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0015284937257373。
在过去30天内，IndoWealth Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，IndoWealth Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，IndoWealth Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0015284937257373
|-0.45%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
IndoWealth Token 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.24%
-0.45%
-0.95%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
The IndoWealth Group is made up of, and administered by, a group of professionals across multiple jurisdictions with a large range of expertise and qualifications in fields such as investment banking, blockchain IT, financial advisory, entrepreneurship and more who have come together to realize a shared vision. Through its unique position of entering a developing multi-billion-dollar economy (that is set to soon become a multi-trillion-dollar G7-level economy in the very near future) over a decade ago and long before it became “fashionable”, the IndoWealth Group is able to harness its local network and connections to harvest the best deals in the fastest growing industries with the highest paying yields. Members of the IndoWealth Group have concluded billions of dollars’ worth of deals in the past for large institutions and high net-worth individuals, and now they have formed the IndoWealth Group to bring those same deals to the everyday investor through the power of blockchain technology. By combining the foundational templates of large-scale business enterprise with an investment-focused financial services lens boosted by the utility of blockchain technology, IndoWealth Group is the first entity to create a new investment model that is transcends traditional financial institutions and service providers. In so doing, the IndoWealth Group aims to be the bridge between the everyday investor and mega-projects that previously only the wealthy have access to. By harnessing the power of blockchain technology and appealing directly to the lifeblood of crypto funding that is every individual crypto investor, the IndoWealth Group is much bigger than the sum of its parts. IndoWealth Group aspires to build to create a permanent income-producing, self-sustaining network that does the following: - Improve the crypto investment landscape by making large “unobtainable” deals available to its community - Continuously unlock the economic potential of one of the fastest growing economies in the world - Provide investors access to unprecedented investment opportunities at “ground-level” before the local market becomes oversaturated - Building up the infrastructure and livelihoods of the target investment destination, leading to long-term profit generation and sustainability and - Pay high yields and provide real value that reward investors for taking part in this future forward endeavor.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 IWT 兑换 AUD
A$0.53817792
|1 IWT 兑换 GBP
￡0.27076032
|1 IWT 兑换 EUR
€0.32424384
|1 IWT 兑换 USD
$0.334272
|1 IWT 兑换 MYR
RM1.504224
|1 IWT 兑换 TRY
₺11.84659968
|1 IWT 兑换 JPY
¥52.16983104
|1 IWT 兑换 RUB
₽34.25619456
|1 IWT 兑换 INR
₹28.94126976
|1 IWT 兑换 IDR
Rp5,479.86797568
|1 IWT 兑换 PHP
₱19.57496832
|1 IWT 兑换 EGP
￡E.16.83393792
|1 IWT 兑换 BRL
R$2.00897472
|1 IWT 兑换 CAD
C$0.47800896
|1 IWT 兑换 BDT
৳40.64078976
|1 IWT 兑换 NGN
₦519.8598144
|1 IWT 兑换 UAH
₴14.09959296
|1 IWT 兑换 VES
Bs18.050688
|1 IWT 兑换 PKR
Rs93.26523072
|1 IWT 兑换 KZT
₸177.331296
|1 IWT 兑换 THB
฿11.56246848
|1 IWT 兑换 TWD
NT$11.00423424
|1 IWT 兑换 CHF
Fr0.30418752
|1 IWT 兑换 HKD
HK$2.60063616
|1 IWT 兑换 MAD
.د.م3.3594336