Indigo Protocol iETH 价格 (IETH)
今天 Indigo Protocol iETH (IETH) 的实时价格为 3,610.9 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。IETH 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Indigo Protocol iETH 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 12.50K USD
- Indigo Protocol iETH 当天价格变化为 +2.18%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 IETH兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 IETH 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Indigo Protocol iETH 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +76.91。
在过去30天内，Indigo Protocol iETH 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -442.8263324000。
在过去60天内，Indigo Protocol iETH 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +178.3892927000。
在过去90天内，Indigo Protocol iETH 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +916.3162488280476。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +76.91
|+2.18%
|30天
|$ -442.8263324000
|-12.26%
|60天
|$ +178.3892927000
|+4.94%
|90天
|$ +916.3162488280476
|+34.01%
Indigo Protocol iETH 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.59%
+2.18%
-1.94%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
iETH is synthetic Ether and was the first new iAsset whitelisted by the Indigo DAO for the Indigo Protocol. The Indigo Protocol is a CDP (Collateralized Debt Position) based DeFi protocol that brings capital-efficient synthetic assets to the Cardano ecosystem. Users can purchase iETH from a DEX just like any Cardano native asset, or can mint iETH within the Indigo Protocol by depositing ADA as collateral. When users mint iETH within the Indigo Protocol, they must deposit sufficient ADA such that their CDP remains above the applicable Minimum Collateralization Ratio (MCR) - meaning a user deposits collateral in the form of ADA that ensures over-collateralization. If the value of a user's ADA collateral begins to decrease toward the MCR, a user can choose to add more collateral to keep their iETH position above the MCR. If a user’s collateral becomes worth less than the MCR of their iETH debt, the Indigo Stability Pool providers will allow the user to keep their iETH but will exchange Stability Pool iETH for the user’s higher value ADA collateral. Thereby ensuring that iETH remains overcollateralized and that the Indigo Protocol remains solvent via its efficient liquidation process. Unique to Indigo, users still receive their ADA staking rewards from stake pool delegation while ADA is being used as collateral in a CDP. This CDP Liquid Staking feature presents a unique use case for iETH in trading strategies. The Indigo DAO controls the iETH parameters and can therefore vote to raise or lower the Minimum Collateralization Ratio for iETH and all Indigo iAssets.
