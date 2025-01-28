什么是Incept (INCEPT)

INCEPT is an experiment that introduces 10,000 “dimensional tokens” built on the experimental ERC-4D token standard. ERC-4D combines the features of ERC-20 and ERC-6551, enabling tokens to function both as tradable assets and as wallets that can hold other assets, including NFTs and other tokens. This multi-layered, recursive structure allows tokens to manage, trade, and store assets in a decentralized ecosystem, creating a new form of liquidity for a wide range of assets, from digital to real-world. Key innovations include a Grandfather Paradox mechanism for enhanced security and a deque architecture for flexible asset management. This project provides practical applications in areas such as decentralized finance (DeFi), real-world asset tokenization, digital asset management, and governance automation. Through its advanced functionality, INCEPT enables more complex financial instruments and portfolio management systems, offering a new dimension to token interactions in decentralized ecosystems.

Incept (INCEPT) 资源 白皮书 官网