Incept 价格 (INCEPT)
今天 Incept (INCEPT) 的实时价格为 9.05 USD。目前其市值为 $ 90.53K USD。INCEPT 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Incept 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 891.28 USD
- Incept 当天价格变化为 -6.08%
- 其循环供应量为 10.00K USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 INCEPT兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 INCEPT 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Incept 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.586041918893575。
在过去30天内，Incept 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -4.5510857200。
在过去60天内，Incept 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -6.8625326450。
在过去90天内，Incept 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -41.150126976392006。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.586041918893575
|-6.08%
|30天
|$ -4.5510857200
|-50.28%
|60天
|$ -6.8625326450
|-75.82%
|90天
|$ -41.150126976392006
|-81.97%
Incept 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+1.03%
-6.08%
-14.57%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
INCEPT is an experiment that introduces 10,000 “dimensional tokens” built on the experimental ERC-4D token standard. ERC-4D combines the features of ERC-20 and ERC-6551, enabling tokens to function both as tradable assets and as wallets that can hold other assets, including NFTs and other tokens. This multi-layered, recursive structure allows tokens to manage, trade, and store assets in a decentralized ecosystem, creating a new form of liquidity for a wide range of assets, from digital to real-world. Key innovations include a Grandfather Paradox mechanism for enhanced security and a deque architecture for flexible asset management. This project provides practical applications in areas such as decentralized finance (DeFi), real-world asset tokenization, digital asset management, and governance automation. Through its advanced functionality, INCEPT enables more complex financial instruments and portfolio management systems, offering a new dimension to token interactions in decentralized ecosystems.
|1 INCEPT 兑换 AUD
A$14.3895
|1 INCEPT 兑换 GBP
￡7.24
|1 INCEPT 兑换 EUR
€8.5975
|1 INCEPT 兑换 USD
$9.05
