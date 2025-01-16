INCASWAP 价格 (INCA)
今天 INCASWAP (INCA) 的实时价格为 10.0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 9.50M USD。INCA 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
INCASWAP 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 130.49K USD
- INCASWAP 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 950.00K USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 INCA兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 INCA 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，INCASWAP 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，INCASWAP 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，INCASWAP 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，INCASWAP 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
INCASWAP 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
-0.09%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Inca Swap Ecosystem Inca Swap is an innovative DeFi ecosystem that combines efficiency, security and interoperability, functioning as a multichain DEX integrated with solutions such as NFTs and a bridge between networks. Focused on MatChain, the project offers fast transactions, low fees and an optimized decentralized experience. DEX on MatChain MatChain's scalable infrastructure allows Inca Swap to provide efficient and cost-effective exchanges. With EVM compatibility, the platform guarantees support for multiple tokens and high performance, ideal for traders and liquidity providers. Inca NFTs NFTs play an important role in the ecosystem, offering utility and exclusivity: Exclusive Benefits: Discounts, early access to features and special rewards. Marketplace: Direct NFT transactions on MatChain with reduced fees. Engagement: Exclusive drops for premium NFT holders. MatChain to BSC Bridge The MatChain to Binance Smart Chain (BSC) connectivity expands the reach of Inca Swap. The bridge facilitates fast and secure transfers between networks, promoting interoperability, increased liquidity and competitive costs. Inca Token The Inca Token is the heart of the ecosystem, acting as a governance and benefit tool. It offers Fee discounts and higher returns in liquidity pools. Staking and farming incentives for liquidity retention. Optimized Performance: Fast and cost-effective swaps on MatChain. Multichain Connectivity: Efficient bridge with BSC. Inca Pix: The Web3 Gateway Inca Pix is a groundbreaking feature that bridges the Brazilian Pix payment system to the Web3 ecosystem on MatChain.
