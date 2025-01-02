IMVU 价格 (VCORE)
今天 IMVU (VCORE) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 531.68K USD。VCORE 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
IMVU 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 14.59 USD
- IMVU 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 1.09B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 VCORE兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 VCORE 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，IMVU 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，IMVU 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，IMVU 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，IMVU 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|-0.08%
|60天
|$ 0
|-2.64%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
IMVU 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
0.00%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
VCORE is an ERC-20 metaverse token launching into the IMVU metaverse; an existing community, economy and virtual world ecosystem that has been in market since 2004. IMVU’s existing mobile, desktop and web applications serve a global community from over 100 countries, support 13 languages, enables a creator led economy and allows everyone to connect, socialize and earn. VCORE will be integrated into this economy, the social play/rewards and will give holders a voice in the future of the metaverse. The IMVU Web3 Metaverse * Serve over 700,000 unique users every day and over 4,000,000 unique users every month. * Over 200,000 creators and earners sell 18,000,000 digital items every month via the IMVU marketplace. * There are also millions of monthly peer-to-peer transactions that enable a large service economy inside the IMVU metaverse. * There are already over 1,250,000 active wallets inside IMVU and the digital marketplace is carefully being converted to support NFTs which have been live since late 2022. *VCORE will be an important part of this dynamic ecosystem for all the IMVU users living outside the United States and Canada. The transformation of the IMVU metaverse to a web3 economy involves a very large and existing community of daily users and a dynamic economy built by the creators and earners already on the platform. Often other web3 gaming and metaverse projects are starting with very few users, are still building out their applications/experiences and are in the early stages of building a truly sustainable platform. IMVU’s advantage is that its existing community is very familiar with digital currencies, purchasing digital items/assets and the creator base is very global.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 VCORE 兑换 AUD
A$--
|1 VCORE 兑换 GBP
￡--
|1 VCORE 兑换 EUR
€--
|1 VCORE 兑换 USD
$--
|1 VCORE 兑换 MYR
RM--
|1 VCORE 兑换 TRY
₺--
|1 VCORE 兑换 JPY
¥--
|1 VCORE 兑换 RUB
₽--
|1 VCORE 兑换 INR
₹--
|1 VCORE 兑换 IDR
Rp--
|1 VCORE 兑换 PHP
₱--
|1 VCORE 兑换 EGP
￡E.--
|1 VCORE 兑换 BRL
R$--
|1 VCORE 兑换 CAD
C$--
|1 VCORE 兑换 BDT
৳--
|1 VCORE 兑换 NGN
₦--
|1 VCORE 兑换 UAH
₴--
|1 VCORE 兑换 VES
Bs--
|1 VCORE 兑换 PKR
Rs--
|1 VCORE 兑换 KZT
₸--
|1 VCORE 兑换 THB
฿--
|1 VCORE 兑换 TWD
NT$--
|1 VCORE 兑换 CHF
Fr--
|1 VCORE 兑换 HKD
HK$--
|1 VCORE 兑换 MAD
.د.م--