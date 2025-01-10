Impostors Blood 价格 (BLOOD)
今天 Impostors Blood (BLOOD) 的实时价格为 0.0121429 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。BLOOD 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Impostors Blood 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 21.91 USD
- Impostors Blood 当天价格变化为 +0.78%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 BLOOD兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 BLOOD 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Impostors Blood 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Impostors Blood 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0024050458。
在过去60天内，Impostors Blood 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0004843086。
在过去90天内，Impostors Blood 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.000860349452494073。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.78%
|30天
|$ -0.0024050458
|-19.80%
|60天
|$ -0.0004843086
|-3.98%
|90天
|$ +0.000860349452494073
|+7.63%
Impostors Blood 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.34%
+0.78%
-3.20%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
$BLOOD is an ERC-20 utility token at the center of the Impostors economy. Players accumulate $BLOOD and can redeem it for a variety of perks and in-game items. Metaverses are boring without games, and competitive games lack social connection. There needs to be a middle ground. Social gaming bridges the gap between today’s Twitch culture and the future of immersive metaverses. Impostors is a AAA social gaming metaverse that is truly player-owned and powered. Impostors’ first game mode will be a social deduction game. The Impostors Genesis drop will give holders access to all Genesis Season events. Each event provides access to a different part of the Impostorverse.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 BLOOD 兑换 AUD
A$0.019671498
|1 BLOOD 兑换 GBP
￡0.009835749
|1 BLOOD 兑换 EUR
€0.011778613
|1 BLOOD 兑换 USD
$0.0121429
|1 BLOOD 兑换 MYR
RM0.054521621
|1 BLOOD 兑换 TRY
₺0.429980089
|1 BLOOD 兑换 JPY
¥1.916756765
|1 BLOOD 兑换 RUB
₽1.241247238
|1 BLOOD 兑换 INR
₹1.045260832
|1 BLOOD 兑换 IDR
Rp195.853198387
|1 BLOOD 兑换 PHP
₱0.711452511
|1 BLOOD 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.613945024
|1 BLOOD 兑换 BRL
R$0.073950261
|1 BLOOD 兑换 CAD
C$0.017364347
|1 BLOOD 兑换 BDT
৳1.481190942
|1 BLOOD 兑换 NGN
₦18.826109302
|1 BLOOD 兑换 UAH
₴0.513401812
|1 BLOOD 兑换 VES
Bs0.6435737
|1 BLOOD 兑换 PKR
Rs3.381433363
|1 BLOOD 兑换 KZT
₸6.40780833
|1 BLOOD 兑换 THB
฿0.421115772
|1 BLOOD 兑换 TWD
NT$0.401079987
|1 BLOOD 兑换 CHF
Fr0.011050039
|1 BLOOD 兑换 HKD
HK$0.094471762
|1 BLOOD 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.121914716