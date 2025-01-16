ImmortalDAO 价格 (IMMO)
今天 ImmortalDAO (IMMO) 的实时价格为 0.329618 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。IMMO 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
ImmortalDAO 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 1.62 USD
- ImmortalDAO 当天价格变化为 +0.57%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 IMMO兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 IMMO 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，ImmortalDAO 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00188232。
在过去30天内，ImmortalDAO 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0032417600。
在过去60天内，ImmortalDAO 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.1082060081。
在过去90天内，ImmortalDAO 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.16645687016989515。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00188232
|+0.57%
|30天
|$ -0.0032417600
|-0.98%
|60天
|$ -0.1082060081
|-32.82%
|90天
|$ -0.16645687016989515
|-33.55%
ImmortalDAO 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
+0.57%
+0.50%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Immortal is a decentralized reserve currency protocol on Celo blockchain based on the IMMO token. Each IMMO token is backed by a basket of assets (e.g. mcUSD) in the Immortal treasury, giving it an intrinsic value that it cannot fall below. Immortal also introduces unique economic and game-theoretic dynamics into the market through staking and bonding. ImmortalDAO is also considered an algorithmic currency protocol with the goal of becoming a stable crypto-native currency within the Celo ecosystem. Though sometimes called an algorithmic stablecoin, ImmortalDAO is more akin to a central bank since it uses reserve assets like mcUSD to manage its price. The goal is to achieve price stability while maintaining a floating market-driven price. The biggest difference between IMMO and stablecoins like USDC is that IMMO is backed but not pegged to a particular price. Technically, the price floor for IMMO is 1 mcUSD, but practically a premium and the treasury value is added to the price. IMMO differs from other algorithmic stablecoins like Ampleforth (AMPL) because it issues IMMO to buy mcUSD and other assets and maintain a treasury. This mechanism is similar to FEI; the key difference is that FEI keeps a dollar peg, and ImmortalDAO Finance allows its token to float. IMMO is the native utility token that is used for staking and bonding on our decentralised Application (https://www.immortaldao.finance/) as well as governance votes to determine how network resources are allocated.
|1 IMMO 兑换 AUD
A$0.53068498
|1 IMMO 兑换 GBP
￡0.26699058
|1 IMMO 兑换 EUR
€0.31972946
|1 IMMO 兑换 USD
$0.329618
|1 IMMO 兑换 MYR
RM1.483281
|1 IMMO 兑换 TRY
₺11.68166192
|1 IMMO 兑换 JPY
¥51.44348126
|1 IMMO 兑换 RUB
₽33.77925264
|1 IMMO 兑换 INR
₹28.53832644
|1 IMMO 兑换 IDR
Rp5,403.57290592
|1 IMMO 兑换 PHP
₱19.30243008
|1 IMMO 兑换 EGP
￡E.16.59956248
|1 IMMO 兑换 BRL
R$1.98100418
|1 IMMO 兑换 CAD
C$0.47135374
|1 IMMO 兑换 BDT
৳40.07495644
|1 IMMO 兑换 NGN
₦512.6219136
|1 IMMO 兑换 UAH
₴13.90328724
|1 IMMO 兑换 VES
Bs17.799372
|1 IMMO 兑换 PKR
Rs91.96671818
|1 IMMO 兑换 KZT
₸174.862349
|1 IMMO 兑换 THB
฿11.40148662
|1 IMMO 兑换 TWD
NT$10.85102456
|1 IMMO 兑换 CHF
Fr0.29995238
|1 IMMO 兑换 HKD
HK$2.56442804
|1 IMMO 兑换 MAD
.د.م3.3126609